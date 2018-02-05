Skyscraper teaser: Dwayne Johnson is ‘trapped’ in this first look of the movie, watch video

Dwayne Johnson is back saving lives in another action flick, Skyscraper. Dwayne Johnson is back saving lives in another action flick, Skyscraper.

Dwayne Johnson is returning to the big screen, this time as Will Ford, a former FBI agent who works in skyscraper security. The 45-second long teaser, which premiered during the Super Bowl, sees ‘The Rock’ do some crazy jumping as his character struggles to save himself and his family from an impending disaster.

Not much has been revealed about the plot of the movie yet, but things look thrilling as guns, fire, and skyscrapers light up the screen. Trapped 240 floors in the air with loved ones is a bad way to die, so Will Ford tries to give it his best shot to come out of the whole thing with his family unscathed. And considering The Rock is playing the protagonist, that doesn’t sound impossible.

The brief teaser promises that things are going to get edgy with the film. The movie looks like a healthy mix of Die Hard, Mission Impossible and frankly, like any other The Rock starrer, to be honest. Skyscraper is directed by filmmaker Rawson M. Thurber, who both wrote and directed the action flick, and who was also behind comedies like Central Intelligence and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Fresh after Jumanji 2’s success, will Dwayne be able to deliver another massy hit? Only time will tell. But just going by the teaser alone, Skyscraper has all the makings of a blockbuster.

Skyscraper stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Neve Campbell, Chin Han, and Noah Taylor in significant roles. The movie will hit the big screen on July 13.

