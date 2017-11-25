Dwayne Johnson shares heartfelt message on Thanksgiving

Dwayne Johnson is currently prepping up for his film Jumanji 2. Dwayne Johnson is currently prepping up for his film Jumanji 2.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share his gratefulness with a heartfelt message on the occasion of Thanksgiving. He has shared a beautiful picture of his family with him standing tall like a support in the middle. Reminiscing his childhood days, the wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson also shared his memories when his family could hardly afford the Thanksgiving celebratory dinner.

Dwayne wrote, “After we bowed our heads in prayer, we went around the table and everyone shared what they were thankful for. Beautiful seeing and listening to everyone speak from their heart. Tears, laughter and boundless gratitude. Personally, I’m a little surprised no one expressed how thankful they were that THE Sexiest Man Alive (I refuse to relinquish my title to Blake Shelton or any man) was sitting at the table. I didn’t want to be a dick and interrupt the prayer, but at some point someones gotta address the elephant in the room.”

He added, “Jokes aside, it was a very special Thanksgiving. As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ‘87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat. We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it.”

‘The Rock’ has hit rock bottom in his life but has certainly found his way back to laurels.

Dwayne concluded saying, “And here we are today. One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana.”

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson is currently prepping up for his film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which also stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The film is set for a December 20 release.

