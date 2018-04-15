Rampage actor Malin Akerman on Dwayne Johnson: He’s everything that you wish he was

Malin Akerman also added that her Rampage costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who’s about to welcome his second daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian, is a “super softie.” Malin Akerman also added that her Rampage costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who’s about to welcome his second daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian, is a “super softie.”

Malin Akerman has nothing but kind words to say about her Rampage costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “That guy has more charisma in his little finger than anyone!” the 39-year-old actress told people.com.

“I mean, he just is like a big teddy bear! His smile just warms the room and he’s lovely. He’s everything that you wish that he was,” she continued. “I can’t say anything bad about the guy, unfortunately,” she added.

Akerman also added that Johnson, who’s about to welcome his second daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian, is a “super softie.” Earlier, actor Naomie Harris had also shared screen space with the Rampage star Dwayne Johnson and had raved about his “incredible charisma”. “It was wonderful working with Dwayne because he has such incredible charisma. His million-watt smile lights up an entire room,” Harris had said.

Based on the classic 1980s video game of the same title, the film is about a gorilla (Jason Liles), a crocodile and a wolf that terrorise a city. Johnson, who plays primatologist Davis Okoye, is the only one who can stop them.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson and his long-term partner Lauren Hashian have delayed their wedding after she got pregnant again. The couple that already has a two-year-old daughter Jasmine together, was planning to get married this spring.

They had planned to get married in Hawaii. “But then we got pregnant,” Johnson said. “And Mama don’t want to take wedding pictures with a big belly – Mama wanna look good.” The baby girl, who’s due on April 25, will be Johnson’s third daughter.

(With inputs from IANS)

