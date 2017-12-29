Dwayne Johnson to join the women’s harassment protest at Golden Globes

Dwayne Johnson recently confirmed that he will be joining the women’s harassment protest at the 75th Golden Globes. Dwayne Johnson recently confirmed that he will be joining the women’s harassment protest at the 75th Golden Globes.

Male actors will join their female counterparts by wearing black at the Golden Globes Awards to protest against gender inequality and sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Many women A-listers such as Meryl Streep and Emma Stone are planning to wear black gowns at the annual ceremony as a mark of protest, and now male actors have also joined the list, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson confirmed that he plans to join the silent protest by wearing all-black in reply to his stylist Ilaria Urbinati’s Instagram post.

Urbinati, whose clients include Rami Malek, Donald Glover, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper and Tom Hiddleston, had earlier posted, “Because everyone keeps asking me… Yes, the men will be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes.”

“At least all my guys will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here,” she said.

Johnson commented on Urbinati’s post with a simple “Yes, we will”. The Golden Globes Awards will be hosted by TV presenter Seth Meyers next month, and the host has also made it clear that he will not be shying away from the sexual harassment issue.

“I’m Seth Meyers and I’m hosting this year’s Golden Globes… and we’ve got a lot to talk about,” Meyer’s said in the promo for the awards.

The nominations for 75th Golden Globes were announced on December 11, and the ceremony will take place on January 7, 2018.

Hollywood has been rocked by a series of sexual harassment scandals that started with a newspaper expose on Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual abuse.

Many powerful women such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong’o, Salma Hayek and others came forward with their own Weinstein stories. It has also led to the fall of top artistes like Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Brett Ratner and Jeremy Piven among others.

