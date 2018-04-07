Dwayne Johnson opens up about feud with Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson was seen alongside Vin Diesel in Fate of the Furious. Dwayne Johnson was seen alongside Vin Diesel in Fate of the Furious.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has finally opened up about his row with his Fate of the Furious co-star Vin Diesel. It was touted to be one of the biggest feuds of 2016. Two years after the issue, Johnson has revealed how their relationship became so strained that they couldn’t even film at the same time.

The rumours of things turning sour between Dwayne and Vin caught fire after the former slammed some of his male co-stars in an Instagram post. The actor wrote, “Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.”

“That is correct. We were not in any scenes together,” Johnson told Rolling Stone, as reported by E! Online. “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer,” the 45-year-old told the magazine.

“And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie-making and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

Johnson sparked reports of a feud with Diesel in 2016 after he posted on Instagram that he had a serious issue with the behavior of one of his castmates, calling the unidentified man unprofessional and a ‘candyass.’

It soon became clear to all that Diesel was the co-worker being criticized. While when asked of he would return to reprise his part in the ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, the actor said, “I’m not quite sure. Right now I’m concentrating on making the spin-off as good as it can be.”

