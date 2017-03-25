Dwayne Johnson’s emotional video for young fan

Dwayne Johnson got emotional as he filmed a video message for a young fan. Dwayne Johnson got emotional as he filmed a video message for a young fan.

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson got emotional as he filmed a video message for a young fan. The 44-year-old actor reached out to Taitusi, a boy who lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, after being approached by the Make-a-Wish foundation – a charity which arranges special experiences for children with life-threatening illnesses – when the youngster had requested to meet him.

The Baywatch star says in the Instagram video: “This is for Taitusi. You’re a big fan of mine and I’ve been shooting — we’re here in Las Vegas, we’re shooting downstairs on the set of ‘Ballers’, and they just came to me and said, ‘Hey, Make-A-Wish just called and you have to make this video for Taitusi.'”

He then gets choked up and adds, “Look, you’re there in Hawaii, I’m here in Las Vegas, I wish I could be there with you. I wish we could hang out and talk like your wish was. I want you to know, Taitusi, I know so much about you already. You love chicken, I love chicken. Your favorite colour is red, I love red. You love to play Call of Duty, I suck at Call of Duty. You love pancakes, I love pancakes. Your favourite treat is Rice Krispies treat.

“I want you to know, even though I’m not able to see you and be with you, I want you to know you’re already one of the most amazing and coolest kids I’ve ever spoken to. You are stronger than I will ever be.”

Dwayne Johnson will soon be seen in Baywatch, also starring Priyanka Chopra.

