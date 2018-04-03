Dwayne Johnson on depression: Don’t be afraid to open up, you’re not alone

Dwayne Johnson recently opened up about depression Dwayne Johnson recently opened up about depression

Hollywood star and former WWE player Dwayne The Rock Johnson recently opened up about his battle with depression. The actor said that he went through some seriously dark phases in his life, and things had become so terrible at a point that he wanted to take his own life.

“Struggle and pain is real. I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly,” the Rampage star told express.co.uk.”

Johnson received an overwhelming support and love from his fans for opening up about depression. The actor took to Twitter to share the love with a post that read, “Got tons of responses to this. Thank you. We all go thru the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone.”

The fact that Johnson had undergone depression surfaced when the star responded to a fan who had written about his war with depression. Johnson then proceeded to tell the fan that he himself has been at the receiving end of depression more than once.

The actor revealed that witnessing his mother trying to commit suicide after they were evicted from their apartment really hit him hard. Johnson was only 15 years old when the incident had happened. Later when he wanted to pursue football professionally, his dreams were smashed to smithereens after he received injuries that stopped him from reaching his ultimate goal.

Talking about his mother, he has said that she is past the unfortunate incident and most likely remembers nothing about it. The actor also said that it is probably for the best that she doesn’t.

“What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is that to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t”, CNN quoted Johnson as saying.

