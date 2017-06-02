Dwayne Johnson accepts it was love at first sight with Priyanka Chopra

Dwayne Johnson accepts that he simply loves Priyanka Chopra and they had this instant vibe. Dwayne Johnson accepts that he simply loves Priyanka Chopra and they had this instant vibe.

Priyanka Chopra is our woman crush and it seems she has the same effect everywhere. Even with Dwayne Johnson, world’s highest paid actor and the star of Baywatch, it was love at first sight. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock says he fell in love with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra after the first meeting. “I love this woman, it’s funny when she came to America… She was over here, signed with our agency, with my agent, we immediately had that connection,” Johnson said, adding, “We got on the phone, we immediately vibed, we share the same DNA, the same ambition… Not only did I fall in love with her, we had this crazy idea that she would be an amazing villain on Baywatch.”

While the world has rated her “Indian goddess” after watching Baywatch, how would Dwayne rate Priyanka as Baywatch’s Victoria Leeds? “I think in order to play a villain, the greatest of villains have this great quality and capacity and depth, and that’s exactly what Priyanka has. So it originally was written for a man… It is way cooler if we flip that over and made it a female… With Priyanka, everything is considered, every little detail is considered,” he added.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan watched the film and tweeted: “Baywatch is fun in the sand. Dwayne Johnson brings the humour like only he can and Priyanka Chopra is badass. I laughed throughout.” To this, Dwayne replied: “Thank you brother! Me and Priyanka Chopra talked about how much you (and India) will enjoy the movie. Fun is the key word. ‘Baywatch’.”

Varun, who is a fan of Johnson, tweeted: “Definitely India is going to have great time watching ‘Baywatch’.” In another video, Varun said, “Priyanka we are sending you lots and lots of love from here from India. I have watched the film and it’s really really funny. And even though it is censored in India, it’s still damn funny.”

Directed by Seth Gordon, the film also stars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass. The film has released internationally and fared poorly with critics — many described the film as “shallow”, “stupid”, “misguided”, and “wantonly crude”.

But it hasn’t dampened the spirit of the film’s team. They are busy promoting the movie in Berlin and London. The film releases today in India.

