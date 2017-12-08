Dustin Hoffman: Tootsie shows my respect for women

In Tootsie Dustin Hoffman dressed as a woman in order to get role in a soap opera (Source: Reuters) In Tootsie Dustin Hoffman dressed as a woman in order to get role in a soap opera (Source: Reuters)

Actor Dustin Hoffman says his film Tootsie is a proof that he respects women. The 80-year-old actor, who was accused by Anna Graham Hunter, an intern on his movie Death of a Salesman, of sexually harassing her on the set 32 years ago, defended himself during a discussion with John Oliver. According to The Washington Post, Hoffman referenced Tootsie as he said: “I would not have made that movie if I didn’t have an incredible respect for women. The theme of the movie is he became a better man by having been a woman.”

The 1982 film sees Hoffman star as an unsuccessful actor who disguises himself as a woman in order to get a role in a soap opera. The actor said when he was dressed as a woman he found some of the men on set ignored him and that gave him insight into what it was like to be a woman. “I said when I came home to my wife that I never realised

men were that were brutal, that men are that obvious. They didn’t find me attractive and they just erased me…

“What makes me sad is that I grew up in an environment in which we were taught to want the girls on the covers of magazines, the models, and I said to my wife ‘Look at how many interesting women I passed up … look at how many women were erased by me because of the generation I was born.’ That was a very strong reason for me wanting to make that movie,” he said.

