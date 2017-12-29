Dustin Hoffman accusers thank John Oliver for confronting the actor

Women who had accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment have thanked TV host John Oliver. Women who had accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment have thanked TV host John Oliver.

Seven women, who accused Hollywood veteran Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment and misconduct, have thanked popular TV host John Oliver for confronting the actor over their allegations.

Oliver had got into a heated argument with the Kramer vs Kramer actor over the allegations against Hoffman at a film panel during the screening of the political drama Wag the Dog.

The women wrote a letter, which was tweeted by author Anna Graham Hunter, the first women to accuse Hoffman of sexual harassment. It has been signed by Hunter, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, Kathryn Rossetter, Melissa Kester, Cori Thomas and two anonymous women.

“We want to thank you for confronting Dustin Hoffman. While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them at all is what matters most. Many men listen to and believe women when we recount our experiences of sexual harassment and assault,” they said in the letter.

“But few men put themselves at risk — socially or professionally — to have uncomfortable conversations with other men. Women can continue to tell our stories, but

ultimately, change will depend on men reflecting on their own behavior and challenging other men to do the same,” they added.

The letter comes days after Oliver expressed regret over the outcome of his “failed” face-off with Hoffman.

— Anna Graham Hunter (@annaghunter) December 27, 2017

“It didn’t really go anywhere constructive, so the whole thing just made me feel sad,” he had said. Last month, in an article written for The Hollywood Reporter, Hunter opened up about her encounter with Hoffman when she was a minor. Hoffman responded to the story, saying, “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Since then more women have come forward and narrated their encounters with Hoffman during which he misbehaved with them.

