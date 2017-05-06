Dunkirk trailer: Christopher Nolan captures horrors faced by soldiers in his first war film. Watch video

The visuals of the ocean, the marching of the soldiers remain intriguing in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. The visuals of the ocean, the marching of the soldiers remain intriguing in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

A new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Dunkirk has arrived and it reflects the strain faced by the soldiers during the evacuation of British forces during the early days of World War II. The trailer has already got our attention as we witness the plight of soldiers trying to escape from the port. Each and every actor finely depicts the desperate efforts of the British army to evacuate the hundreds of thousands of soldiers, who use sailor ships to camouflage themselves and avoid attack from the bomb dropping jets.

The director, who previously told us the tales of superhero Batman, magicians of The Prestige and highly professional thieves in Inception, will be delivering his first war film, which is based on true events. Dunkirk tells the tale of British and allied forces who were stranded in Dunkirk and confined on all sides by the German Army during World War II.

Christopher Nolan will be using 65mm films and the IMAX cameras to shoot his latest film. The director who once treated us with Interstellar, The Prestige, The Dark Knight Rises, and Inception, is now pulling out all the stops to make Dunkirk work and the result has been astonishing. The visuals of the ocean, the marching of the soldiers remain intriguing while you watch the forces being subject to attack from land, air and the sea. The rescue forces seem doomed as they sail towards the shore.

The film stars Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Cillian Murphy and Kenneth Branagh. Dunkirk will mark former One Direction member, Harry Styles acting debut. The film gets a worldwide release on July 21, 2017. How excited are you?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd