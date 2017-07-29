Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan did not allow chairs, water bottles on the set

Christopher Nolan’s did not allow chairs and bottles on the sets of Dunkirk Christopher Nolan’s did not allow chairs and bottles on the sets of Dunkirk

Actor Mark Rylance says that he and his co-stars Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles and Tom Hardy were not allowed chairs and water bottles on the set of Dunkirk. Rylance says Christopher Nolan has various idiosyncrasies as a director. Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s tenth feature film, was released on July 21 and has been a roaring success.

“Very much so; he’s very particular about using film and everything being real in front of the camera, so there were a lot of old techniques used in this film to make it look real. The flames on the water and men swimming in them; he really wants to minimize the amount of post-production and CGI stuff,” Rylance told independent.co.uk. “He does things like he doesn’t like having chairs on set for actors or bottles of water, he’s very particular,” he added.

Further talking why Nolan banned chairs and water bottles, Rylance’s co-star Barry Keoghan said, “They’re distractions — the noise of (the bottles), they’re like toys almost, playing around with toys. (The lack of chairs, meanwhile) keeps you on your toes, literally.”

Dunkirk has taken the cinematic world by a storm and wowed critics and audiences alike. The story is based on the famous Dunkirk Evacuation in 1940 during the World War II. Hundreds of thousands of Allied soldiers were stuck in Dunkirk, France and were surrounded by German soldiers on all sides. Christopher Nolan is known for using practical effects and has distaste of using too much computer generated imagery and digitally generated effects and instead relies on practical effects for the sake of realism.

He is known for popular films like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, The Prestige, and Interstellar.

