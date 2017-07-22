Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan blasts streaming service Netflix

Christopher Nolan said Netflix is being used as a kind of way to shut down cinemas. Christopher Nolan said Netflix is being used as a kind of way to shut down cinemas.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has slammed streaming service Netflix for not releasing their movies in cinemas. The 46-year-old filmmaker, who is currently promoting his new war epic Dunkirk, said by not real audiences their content in cinemas, Netflix is missing on a lot of audiences, reported IndieWire. “Netflix has a bizarre aversion to supporting theatrical films. They have this mindless policy of everything having to be simultaneously streamed and released, which is obviously an untenable model for theatrical presentation. So they’re not even getting in the game, and I think they’re missing a huge opportunity,” Nolan said.

The director said Netflix is being used as a kind of way to shut down cinemas.

So they’re not even getting in the game, and I think they’re missing a huge opportunity,” Nolan said. The director said Netflix is being used as a kind of way to shut down cinemas. “I think the investment that Netflix is putting into interesting filmmakers and interesting projects would be more admirable if it weren’t being used as some kind of bizarre leverage against shutting down theaters. It’s so pointless. I don’t really get it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Christopher shared his experiences of shooting Dunkirk in a real location. “At first, we didn’t necessarily think we were going to shoot there and we did explore other possibilities. But seeing the reality of the place and the unique quality of its geography made it inevitable that we would film there, whatever the challenges might be. So we just dove in,” the director said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Dunkirk has opened to rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

