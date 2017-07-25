Dunkirk box office collection: Christopher Nolan film earned Rs 15.57 cr in opening weekend in India

Dunkirk centers on the British evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches and harbor of the French city of Dunkirk during World War II in 1940. Dunkirk centers on the British evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches and harbor of the French city of Dunkirk during World War II in 1940.

Mumbai, July 25 War film Dunkirk earned Rs 15.57 crore gross across 417 screens in India in its opening weekend. It released on July 21.According to Denzil Dias, Managing Director at Warner Bros Pictures (India), the Christopher Nolan directorial has had the biggest opening ever for a Non-Dubbed MPA (Motion Picture Association) film and is also biggest IMAX opening for an MPA film with 10 screens. The film, which has also been written by Nolan, brings the story of Operation Dynamo as it unfolds on land, sea and air, read a statement.

The narrative of Dunkirk follows three major threads covering different periods of time — one beginning on land and covering one week, one on the sea and covering one day, and one in the air covering one hour. These are interwoven in a non-linear narrative.

“Christopher Nolan has created a film that brings this extraordinary event to the screen in a thrilling and uniquely real cinematic experience. Critics and audiences alike agree that Dunkirk must be seen on the biggest possible screen, and we anticipate that the incredible response among audiences across India will drive continued success well into the coming weeks at the box office,” Denzil Dias said.

The film features Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy and Barry Keoghan, with Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy. Dunkirk was filmed in France, Holland, Britain and Los Angeles.

