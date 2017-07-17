Dunkirk actor Harry Styles: Hard to complain about Dunkirk’s underwater scenes

Harry Styles has an underwater scene in Dunkirk. Harry Styles has an underwater scene in Dunkirk.

Singer Harry Styles said he cannot complain about shooting underwater scenes in upcoming film Dunkirk as it was nothing compared to what the real soldiers would have gone through during World War II. The 23-year-old musician, who is making his feature debut with the Christopher Nolan-directed movie, said the ordeal is relatable after one watches the film, reported USA Today.

“Watching the film, it puts it in context what these guys might have actually gone through. It was so real. And it makes it very difficult to complain about what we might have gone through for a few hours,” Styles said. The Sign Of The Times singer added he panicked while shooting the underwater scenes.

“It very naturally creates this sense of panic. It’s so much that human instinct, that point of being underwater. While you’re down there filming and acting out the scene, you’re also thinking, ‘I cannot breathe for much longer than this’ which obviously helps the situation,” he said.

Director Christopher Nolan has praised the ensemble cast of Dunkirk at the film’s world premiere in London. Prince Harry was a special guest at the event, which took place at Leicester Square, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Nolan’s WWII epic is a true story of trapped Allied troops being rescued from the beaches of Dunkirk in 1940. Regular Nolan collaborators Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, and other cast members like Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, debutant One Direction star Harry Styles were in attendance at the premiere.

“I passionately believe that this is one of the greatest casts put together for any movie,” Nolan said, also offering his admiration to the 13 British army veterans who were in attendance at the premiere. “One of the things I love about the film is that it doesn’t set itself up to be important,” said Branagh, who plays a Navy commander, adding that it is focused mainly on ordinary lives. “And it’s all the more moving for it.” Styles, meanwhile, joked that Dunkirk may be his first and only film. “Maybe I’ve peaked too soon,” he said, adding that movie had made him “better at swimming.” The film will hit the theatres on July 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd