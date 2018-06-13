Dumbo teaser: Meet a flying elephant in this new Tim Burton live action film

The live-action adaptation of the 1941 Disney film, Dumbo, is directed by Tim Burton. The live-action adaptation of the 1941 Disney film, Dumbo, is directed by Tim Burton.

Tim Burton’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to screen in London Helena Bonham Carter still friends with ex Tim Burton Inspired by the 1941 animated film of the same name, Dumbo is a live-action adaptation of the story of a flying elephant. Directed by Tim Burton, the teaser of Dumbo showcases a magical world of a circus where dreams take flight. The 1941 classic was the story of a baby elephant who becomes the laughing stock of a circus because of his oversized ears but all of that changes once it is discovered that Dumbo can actually fly. The live-action adaptation stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green among others. The screenplay of Dumbo is written by Ehren Kruger. Director Tim Burton is known for films like Ed Wood, Edward Scissorhands, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, Frankenweenie and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street among others.

Watch the teaser trailer of Dumbo here:

The synopsis of Dumbo reads, “From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure “Dumbo” expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Dumbo is scheduled to release in March 2019.

