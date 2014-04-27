Drew Barrymore wants to work less

Drew Barrymore wants to spend more time with her family.

The 39-year-old actress, who welcomed second daughter Frankie into the world earlier this week, said she is ready to make changes to her life that will allow her to spend more time with husband Will Kopelman, their new baby and elder daughter Olive, 19 months, reported Contactmusic.

“I want to lead a very different kind of life and enjoy my time with my family. It’s always been about film or a film production, producing, acting – every little detail that goes into film-making. I didn’t know how to have a life under those circumstances.

“When you’re on a film, you’re in the middle of nowhere working 18 hours a day and it’s really hard to have a life. I commend people who seem to balance it. I’m not sure how they do it,” she said.

Barrymore first took time out from work and decided to look elsewhere for fulfillment after a project collapsed and that made her realise she could be happy with other things.

