Drew Barrymore wants to do more films with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore says she wants to do more films opposite Adam Sandler, with whom the actress has w orked in three movies. (Reuters)

Drew Barrymore says she wants to do more films opposite Adam Sandler, with whom the actress has w orked in three movies.

The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star first starred alongside Adam Sandler in 1998 film ‘The Wedding Singer’ followed by ’50 First Dates’ in 2004 and has teamed up with the actor again in in the upcoming film ‘Blended’, reported Contactmusic.

“When we did ’50 First Dates’, I was so confused about love but he (Sandler) was about to marry Jackie. I was like, how do you make a relationship work and stay? When we did ‘The Wedding Singer’, we were such young kids with barely a care in the world, there was that joy,” Barrymore said.

“So it will be interesting to see what our next film together will be. Parenting teenagers next, I think,” she added.

The 39-year-old actress has two daughters with husband Will Kopelman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App