Drew Barrymore leaves heartfelt notes in kids’ lunch boxes

Actor Drew Barrymore leaves heartfelt notes in her children’s lunchboxes as a reminder that she is with them all the time. The 42-year-old actor, who has daughters Olive, four, and Frankie, three, with her former partner Will Kopelman, has revealed she pens loving messages to her children and leaves “banana art” in their packed lunches to remind them she is “always” there with them, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Barrymore shared her secret on social media, which saw her post a picture of her holding a love-heart shaped letter, and a banana with the words “Olive I love you” on.

The Wedding Singer star’s note read: “I love you so much. Have a great day at camp! Love Mum (sic).” Barrymore captioned the Instagram post: “@seedlingsgroup and one of my besties @aliza118 helped remind me to leave love notes and make banana art to leave in olives lunch box! A TGIF for my girl to open and see that I am with her always! Thanks Aunty Aliza! Great call! And a great way to end the week.” Drew Barrymore started her career as the tender age of five years in science-fiction horror film Altered States. It was unprecedented success of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. Extra Terrestrial that made her one of the most famous child stars in 1980s.

Drew Barrymore was recently seen in horror-comedy Santa Clara Diet for Netflix. She plays a woman who transforms into a zombie feeding on human flesh. Timothy Olyphant plays her husband. She is also one of the executive producer of the series.

