Donald Trump’s victory shows we are confused: Ashley Judd

American actress and activist Ashley Judd says the ascension of Donald Trump to the US presidency shows that the people of the country are “confused”. “It seems that we are confused. It is confusing how a misogynist like Trump can be President,” Judd said at the Kolkata Literary Meet here last evening. Judd, 48, who participated in the Women’s March on January 21, 2017, in Washington DC, said that Hillary Clinton had an amazing resume.

“Hillary ran against Trump. Her CV is epic. What she campaigned for shows she is a ‘nasty woman’. I am also a ‘nasty woman’ so to say”. The actress recited a poem written by Nina Donovan, “Nasty Woman” at the Women’s March. Judd said that the US still did not have an equitable wage structure for workers.”We don’t have that kind of an equal pay dignity. That is not there in America. There must be something wrong

definitely,” she said. According to her USD, 15 per hour should be the minimum entry wage.

Recalling her childhood days, she said, “My experience as a child is different. My parents loved me very much. But I was abandoned as a child under desperate circumstances”. “I experienced sexual exploitation as a child. I am fighting against sexual exploitation. The world must know that women’s rights are human rights,” Judd added.

Referring to the movie Arbitrage, where a billionaire man faces a financial crisis, Judd said, “Men are allowed that redemptive motive, while women are not”. The actress also said that Muslims were also close to her heart and said a vociferous ‘No’ when she was asked whether she would support the intention which Trump was harbouring against the religious community.