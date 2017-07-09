Donal Logue’s 16 year old daughter Jade has been found safe

Donal Logue’s daughter Jade went missing on June 26 and has been found safe. Donal Logue’s daughter Jade went missing on June 26 and has been found safe.

Actor Donal Logue’s daughter, Jade, who went missing almost two weeks ago on June 26 in Brooklyn, has been found safe. The Gotham actor’s representative confirmed the news to E! Online. “Jade is now safely back home with her family. Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone’s support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return,” the representative said. Logue himself, took to Twitter, where he had earlier made an appeal to the public to help him find his missing daughter, to share the happy news with his followers.

“Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others,” he wrote. Since the day after Jade went missing, Donal and his many celebrity friends have been posting on social media to help find the 16-year-old and get her home.

He had earlier posted a childhood picture with his daughter asking her to come back with the caption, “Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly.” He also shared another picture writing, “Jade hanging out in Brooklyn with @GillesMarini. Jade, Gilles, Carole, Finn, Georges, yohji, #wantuback.” Jade first went missing one week after her 16th birthday on June 26.

Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others. — donal logue (@donallogue) July 8, 2017

Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/7bTCpL0kr1 — donal logue (@donallogue) July 7, 2017

just a note about jade. pic.twitter.com/IdpmxzVUQj — donal logue (@donallogue) July 2, 2017

message from @officialDannyT about Jade’s disappearance. Whoever has her, please release her- no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/OhUCSr7Jqr — donal logue (@donallogue) July 3, 2017

Even Donal’s longtime friend, Danny Trejo posted a video to help his friend find his daughter. “Whoever has Jade, I wanna plead with you, please, just drop her off anywhere. She’ll find her way home. This got a lot bigger than you thought. I know that you don’t want to get the people that you’re dealing with in trouble. So please, just drop her off, there’ll be no questions asked. We’ll find her.”

(with PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd