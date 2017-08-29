Documentary on Steven Spielberg to premiere at New York film festival

Documentary based on Steven Spielberg will premiere on New York Film Festival. Documentary based on Steven Spielberg will premiere on New York Film Festival.

Susan Lacy’s documentary Spielberg, chronicling the notable career of director-producer Steven Spielberg, will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival. The HBO docu features interviews with Francis Coppola, Brian De Palma, George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, John Williams and Janusz Kaminski, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film spans from Spielberg’s early love of movie making while growing up in all-American suburbia, through his rise to fame with Jaws, to his establishment of a film-and-TV empire with DreamWorks, and beyond.

Spielberg and Lacy will be in attendance at the debut screening. Along with Spielberg, the Special Events section of the fest also includes the unveiling of Jennifer Lebeau’s Trouble No More, a concert film experience that features long-lost footage from Bob Dylan’s ’79-’80 tour with the words of LucSante; and Susan Froemke’s Metropolitan Opera doc The Opera House. The festival will hold a career-spanning conversation with Kate Winslet, and a master class with Vittorio Storaro and Ed Lachman — the cinematographers of Wonder Wheel and Wonderstruck, respectively.

Stephen Spielberg has won three Academy awards and is known for pushing the envelope especially in the domain of computer generated graphics and visual effects. He was rated the greatest director ever by the Empire magazine. His next directorial project Ready Player One is slated for a March 30, 2018 release date.

The 55th New York Film Festival is set to run from September 28 to October 15. It will open with the world premiere of Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying, close with the debut of Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel and showcase Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck as its centerpiece.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App