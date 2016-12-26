Doctor Strange creator Jon Spaihts wants to pen sequel

Creator of Doctor Strange Jon Sapihts is keen to write the sequel of Dr Strange which is based on neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer Stephen Strange. Creator of Doctor Strange Jon Sapihts is keen to write the sequel of Dr Strange which is based on neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer Stephen Strange.

Creator of Doctor Strange Jon Sapihts is keen to write the sequel. The 66-year-old screenwriter worked on the money-spinning Marvel movie, which is based on neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer Stephen Strange, and says he wants to be involved with the sequel, reported Female First.

“I think Marvel would certainly be very receptive. Everything in Hollywood is a function of schedules so it would be a matter of that thing coming around at a time when I can make some availability and everybody else’s timetables work out.

“I imagine they would be receptive to collaborating again, and I would certainly be delighted to get back to the workshop,” Spaihts said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the lead in Doctor Strange and stars alongside Tilda Swinton and Rachel McAdams.

Benedict Cumberbatch bulked up for his role in Doctor Strange, but the actor says to post the film he had to shed a lot of kilos for his part in Sherlock. The British star said he had no time for a break between wrapping on the Marvel film and returning to ‘Sherlock’ and it was a tough task for him to lose weight, reported Digital Spy.

“I finished on Doctor Strange and, that night, I got on a plane. The next morning, I woke up and was driven to

Cardiff.”I was not in Sherlock’ shape. I was in Doctor Strange.

Also read: Doctor Strange review: With a new superhero, Marvel conjures magic

“I was not in Sherlock shape. I was in Doctor Strange shape so I was quite big! I was chunky – in a healthy way, an

athletic way – and he’s not necessarily Sherlock,” Cumberbatch said