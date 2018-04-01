Doctor Strange 2 villain and plot details revealed

Talks of Doctor Strange sequel means the sorcerer will come out of Infinity War unscathed? Talks of Doctor Strange sequel means the sorcerer will come out of Infinity War unscathed?

Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer-superhero Doctor Strange is going to play a major role in the upcoming metahuman extravaganza Avengers: Infinity War. Strange has in his possession the Time Stone, which the galactic tyrant Thanos would like to show off in his Infinity Gauntlet. In the trailer and leaked pictures of the set, we saw Strange being tortured by Ebony Maw, a member of Thanos’ fearsome Black Order. But apparently, he will survive not just Infinity War but also its follow-up, Avengers 4. For those of you who were worried about the Sorcerer Supreme, you need not. It seems the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange is already in works.

Robert C. Cargill has spoken about the villain and plot of the sequel that is still unconfirmed, according to Movieweb.com. Apart from Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Karl Mordo as one of the villains (Karl Mordo is a Transylvanian nobleman and a villain in comics called Baron Mordo), the film would have at least one more villain, Nightmare. Nightmare is the ruler of a Dream Dimension. Doctor Stranger has fascinating villains, some of whom seem to be lifted off from Lovecraftian mythology, and Nightmare is one of the best of them. There is potential for a good psychological thriller here.

Cargill said, “Me and Scott (Derrickson, the director of the first movie) have not laid the groundwork for it but what I can say is that I have a feeling that whatever Nightmare is involved with, Baron Mordo, being somebody who considers himself the defender of natural law will have something to do with it.”

He continued, “For those of you who have ever read the comics, you know that Baron Mordo has a very particular arc, and that’s something we discussed with Chiwetel while working on the first movie. And part of the reason Chiwetel wanted to play Mordo was because he has a definitive ending as a character and it’s such a fascinating ending. And I do know that whether we’re attached or not, that Marvel plans on working towards that ending and fully realizing Mordo as more than just a cardboard cutout villain, but actually taking him to kind of Loki levels of awesomeness. That’s the goal with him.”

All this sounds great. Doctor Strange has always been something of a misfit among characters like Captain America and Iron-Man, who have regular, comprehensible human (mostly) villains. Strange works better with beings too dark or vague for a human mind to understand.

