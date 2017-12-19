Disney’s full 2018 movie lineup: Superheroes, intergalactic smugglers, animated adventures and more

This is the entire Disney lineup for 2018. This is the entire Disney lineup for 2018.

With Disney’s Fox acquisition, it is all set to become one of the biggest media companies in the world. With several other acquisitions over the last decade like Lucasfilm, Marvel Entertainment, now the company owns franchises like Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars and more. This is good news for the fans of those franchises, as Disney is not known for screwing things up. Well, generally. Even the sceptics would admit that they have been doing justice to the franchises they have bought. In 2018, Disney has a number of films up for release, which includes MCU, Star Wars’ Han Solo spinoff film, and a few fantasy and animated films for which Disney is really famous for. Here is the full chronological list.

Black Panther: Marvel Studios’ Black Panther follows T’Challa who returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king, but when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.

A Wrinkle in Time: From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light.

Avengers: Infinity War: An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time.

Solo: A Star Wars Story: Themed as a space Western, the film is centered on a young Han Solo, the roguish smuggler who later meets Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker in the Mos Eisley Cantina in Star Wars (1977), and his adventures with his Wookiee partner Chewbacca, including their encounter with Lando Calrissian.

The Incredibles 2: The Incredibles 2 features the return of the Parrs, a family of “Supers” (humans with super abilities). This film will focus on Helen Parr (Holly Hunter), also known as Elastigirl, while her husband Bob (Craig T. Nelson) remains at home to watch their children Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and Jack-Jack. The family struggles to maintain normal lives while they remain unaware of Jack-Jack’s powers. However, they, along with Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) will have to battle a new villain with a sinister plot. The sequel will start immediately after the end of the first film, according to Pixar’s chief creative officer John Lasseter, where the Parrs are just about to face The Underminer (John Ratzenberger).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang tries to balance his home life as a father with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, when Hope van Dyne and Hank Pym present him with a new mission, requiring him to team up with van Dyne as the new Wasp.

Christopher Robin: Christopher Robin, the little boy from the Winnie-the-Pooh stories, is now all grown up and has lost all sense of imagination. Pooh and his friends re-enter Christopher’s life to help him find it again.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms: A live-action adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s The Nutcracker and the Mouse King about a young girl who finds a Nutcracker doll among the family’s gifts and is charged by her parents to take special care of it.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2: Taking place six years following the events of the first film, the story will center on Ralph’s adventures in the Internet data space when a Wi-Fi router gets plugged into the arcade as he must find a replacement part to fix Sugar Rush. Along the way, Ralph and his best friend Vanellope von Schweetz encounter new customs, worlds, and characters, such as the trendy algorithm Yesss and the Disney Princesses.

Mary Poppins Returns: In 1935, during the era of the Great Depression in the United Kingdom, the now grown-up Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael’s three children – Annabel, Georgie and John – are visited by their former nanny following a family tragedy which has left them numb and joyless.

2018 looks so good now.

