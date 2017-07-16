Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time trailer starring Oprah Winfrey and Chris Pine out. Watch video

A Wrinkle in Time releases on March 9, 2018. A Wrinkle in Time releases on March 9, 2018.

Disney, in the biennial expo organised by their official fanclub D23, has released the trailer of A Wrinkle in Time. The film, based on a charming 1963 fantasy novel by Madeleine L’Engle, seems right up Disney’s alley. It stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine looks like a rollicking fun. Pedants might still doubt Disney will be successful in reproducing the magic of the book on the big screen. But die-hard Disney fans would say otherwise. A Wrinkle in Time’s cast is led by Storm Reid, known for her performance in 12 Years a Slave and Sleight, who stars as Meg Murry, a young girl who travels through time and space to save her father from another planet.

A Wrinkle in Time is a fantasy novel which also has science fiction elements. The first in a series of five novels called Time’s Quintet, the novel is heavy with thematic elements which Disney loves so much: adventure, childhood, teenage angst, and friendship. In the trailer, Meg Murry’s father begins with a haunting voice over, “What if we are here for a reason? What if we are part of something truly divine? Imagine, 91 billion light years traveled like that.” There are also over-the-top makeup that characterises the visual design of nearly all Disney adventure movies.

It’s #WrinkleInTime time! Get ready to meet Mrs. Which. Countdown to March 9th 2018 starts now! pic.twitter.com/ZRHPXb672c — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 15, 2017

And then there is Oprah Winfrey who plays an important character called Mrs Which, an immortal celestial being who has the power to traverse across time and space at will.

Unlike Avengers: Infinity War, Disney released the teaser trailer of A Wrinkle on Time online as well. The film will be released on March 9, 2018 in the Unites States.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd