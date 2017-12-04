Disney to remove Frozen short that plays before Coco

Frozen short that played before Coco has been severely criticised. Frozen short that played before Coco has been severely criticised.

Disney has agreed to remove the 20-minute Frozen short after the widespread backlash. While Coco has been a huge hit at the US box office unseating Justice League from the top, moviegoers were left less than impressed by the short based on the film Frozen that played before the film begins. The short is titled Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and is said to be an advertisement for Frozen’s upcoming sequel. The short has been disliked by most viewers and fans have been angry about it.

Moviegoers complained that the short was boring and they had come to see Coco, not Frozen. The criticism was also centred upon the length as the short was unusually long at 20 minutes. Generally, the shorts that play before Disney movies do not last long (mostly around 10 minutes). They are completely unrelated to the movie but are not intended to be an advertisement. Disney has been accused of self-advertising.

According to Mashable, Disney has now instructed the theatres running Coco to remove the Frozen short. The request apparently also involves the time saved to hold extra screenings of the movie every day.

Frozen was a hugely successful 2013 film that did a business of an incredible 1.287 billion dollars on a budget of 150 million dollars. It also went on to win two Academy Awards. The Frozen short film is about a fan favourite character Olaf the Snowman from the original movie, but clearly, fans would prefer to see the movie they paid money for.

Another Frozen short, Frozen Fever, was released with Disney movie Cinderella in 2015, but it was mercifully short at only 7 minutes.

