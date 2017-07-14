A Wrinkle In Time: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling’s look revealed. See photos

Here is Mindy Kaling’s first look as Mrs Who, one of the celestial beings in the Disney film A Wrinkle In Time. Here is Mindy Kaling’s first look as Mrs Who, one of the celestial beings in the Disney film A Wrinkle In Time.

Director Ava DuVernay has unveiled the first look of Oprah Winfrey’s eccentric celestial tour guide character from Disney’s upcoming movie A Wrinkle In Time. The fantasy-epic revolves around an ordinary teenager Meg (Storm Reid) who embarks on a journey to find her missing scientist father (Chris Pine). Three celestial beings — the philosophising Mrs Who (played by Indian origin Mindy Kaling), inquisitive Mrs Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), and wizened Mrs Which (Oprah Winfrey) help Meg wrinkle time and space in her cosmic adventure, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The movie is an adaptation of Madeline L’Engle’s 1962 novel and has been adapted by Oscar winner Jennifer Lee of Frozen frame. “I saw so much beauty in it, but also so much meaning. She’s a very radical thinker and she embedded her sense of what society should and could be in this piece, and a lot of it I agree with,” Ava DuVernay told Entertainment Weekly.



So excited to show you all the first look at Mrs. Whatsit in @WrinkleInTime ! Can’t wait for this movie , it’s gonna be ⚡️☄️🌟 pic.twitter.com/DeNbqOe57R — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 13, 2017

Mrs. Who coming atchu pic.twitter.com/Se2BhmSUfx — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 12, 2017

When I tell y’all how excited I am for @ava‘s #AWrinkleInTime. MAN! March cannot get here soon enough. pic.twitter.com/afc8RHoYbc — Ben Frank (@BenFrankIV) July 12, 2017

“And through that, the story of this girl saving the world and being out there in the universe slaying the darkness, it also says a lot about slaying our own dragons.” The film is set for release on March 9, 2018. DuVernay called the three actresses, playing the celestial guides, as the “three Mrs Doubtfires”.

“My whole process with this film was, what if? With these women, I wondered, could we make them women of different ages, body types, races? Could we bring in culture, bring in history in their costumes? And in the women themselves, could we just reflect a fuller breadth of femininity?,” said DuVernay .

