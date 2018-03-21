Disney’s hit musical Lady and the Tramp to get a live-action reboot

Lady and The Tramp will be helmed by director Charlie Bean. Lady and The Tramp will be helmed by director Charlie Bean.

The hit musical Lady and the Tramp will get a live-action rebooted. It will be helmed by The Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean. The movie, however, is one of the priority projects for Walt Disney’s forthcoming digital streaming service. The digital platform will start with the domestic audience before going overseas. However, its price points have not been determined, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The animated film was originally released on June 22, 1955. The film follows a spoiled cocker spaniel named Lady. Lady is saddened by the fact that her owners treat her rather coldly as they are expecting a baby. While her two friends, Jock and Trusty, try to explain what a baby is, a streetwise mutt named Tramp interrupts the conversation.

He says, “When the baby moves in, the dog moves out.” They experience a series of events with Trump always being by Lady’s side. Eventually, Tramp is adopted by Lady’s owners and the two dogs get married.

Brigham Taylor, who produced “The Jungle Book”, is on board as the producer. Meanwhile, Andrew Bujalski, known from his work on “Computer Chess”, is tapped to pen the script. The movie is set to launch in fall 2019.

In addition to Lady and the Tramp reboot, the mouse house will release live-action remakes of Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan (2019). A live-action remake of Sword in the Stone, which is still in the works, is also rumored to debut on Disney’s streaming service.

