Disney facing backlash for casting non-Arab actor Naomi Scott as Jasmine

Disney’s upcoming live-action reboot of the 1992 animated classic Aladdin is facing blowback for casting a non-Arab actor to play Jasmine. After a months-long worldwide search Disney roped in actor Naomi Scott to play Jasmine in the film. Scott is of British and Indian heritage and some critics of the decision see it as a suggestion by Disney that women of Indian and Middle Eastern heritage look the same, reported Fortune.

Mena Massoud, who plays the role of Aladdin in the film, is of Egyptian descent. Aladdin, the story of a rough-and-tumble kid from the streets who enlists a genie to win the love of Princess Jasmine, is set in fictional Agrabah, which is largely seen as representing a Middle Eastern city. A critic of the decision said it was one more instance of Hollywood believing that “brown (people) are interchangeable,” while other said fans are “upset that their representation was taken away, and rightly so.” Another fan wrote, “Casting an Indian to play an Arab…that too half Indian. Could they not find a single Arab actress to play Jasmine? #naomiscott #Aladdin.”

Disney did not return Fortune’s request for comment on the story. Making the official announcement, the studio had tweeted, “Mena Massoud announced as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Will Smith as Genie in live-action Aladdin! #D23Expo.” Naomi was last seen in the Power Rangers reboot. She has also featured in The 33, Lemonade Mouth, and Terra Nova. Also, like it was previously announced, Genie will be played by Will Smith and we can’t wait for the movie to go on floors now.

