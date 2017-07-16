Disney announces Aladdin cast, and it’s not Siddharth Gupta or Priyanka Chopra but Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott

Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith to star in Aladdin. Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith to star in Aladdin.

Disney has its new Aladdin cast and sadly Siddharth Gupta and Priyanka Chopra have not made it. Disney announced that the Jack Ryan star, Mena Massoud will be cast as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. Rumours of the newbie actor, Siddharth Gupta being Disney’s choice for the live action movie have been doing the rounds on social media and only yesterday our sources at the Disney Studios refuted the news, saying that the search for an actor is still under process.

But today the studio has made an official announcement of the cast. “Mena Massoud announced as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Will Smith as Genie in live-action Aladdin! #D23Expo.” tweeted the official handle of Disney. Walt Disney Studios production president Sean Bailey announced the news in California at the D23 Expo in on Saturday. Also, like it was previously announced, Genie will be played by Will Smith and we can’t wait for the movie to go on floors now.

Mena Massoud announced as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Will Smith as Genie in live-action Aladdin! #D23Expo — Disney (@Disney) July 15, 2017

So excited to be a part of this adventure! This is gonna be fun :) http://t.co/fFpkkEg2kR — Naomi Scott (@NaomiScott) July 15, 2017

So honored & grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let’s get to work! #Aladdin #Disney http://t.co/itxmiDHtLL — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) July 15, 2017

Elated with the news, the actor also took to social media to share his excitement. Mena wrote, “So honored & grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let’s get to work! #Aladdin #Disney.” Massoud was raised in Canada but was born in Egypt and Naomi was last seen in the Power Rangers reboot. She has also featured in The 33, Lemonade Mouth, and Terra Nova.

Rumours of Hrithik Roshan being a top contender for the role were also rife on Twitter along with Priyanka Chopra being Jasmine. Now it is worth waiting to check out if the final cast does justice to the movie.

