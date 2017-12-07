PHOTOS: Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time is a journey led by Oprah Winfrey & Reese Witherspoon

Oprah Winfrey & Reese Witherspoon star in this magical journey. Oprah Winfrey & Reese Witherspoon star in this magical journey.

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, takes audiences across space and time examining the nature of darkness versus light and, finally, the triumph of love. One girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides leads to embracing one’s individuality.

The synopsis of the film suggests that the story is of one Meg Murry. Meg is a middle school student who just wants to fit in. She’s intelligent and gifted and is also the daughter of two world-renowned physicists, but she’s yet to find out about herself. Mr Murry’s disappearance leaves Meg devastated and it is then that her brother Charles Wallace introduces her to three celestial beings, Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who. Travelling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are transported to worlds beyond their imagination where they must confront a powerful evil force.

The film is directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee based upon the novel by Madeleine L’Engle, “A Wrinkle in Time” stars Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit and Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who. Storm Reid plays Meg Murry in the movie.

The film also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Mrs. Murry, Michael Peňa as Red, Zach Galifianakis as The Happy Medium and Chris Pine as Mr. Murry.

Produced by Jim Whitaker and Catherine Hand with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer, the film also boasts an impressive creative team featuring some of the most talented and skilled craft persons working today, including Tobias Schliessler as director of photography, Naomi Shohan as production designer, Spencer Averick as film editor and Paco Delgado as costume designer.

A Wrinkle in Time opens in India on March 9, 2018.

