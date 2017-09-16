Director Matthew Vaughn confirms Man of Steel 2 talks

Henry Cavill’s character will first return to ‘Justice League’. Henry Cavill’s character will first return to ‘Justice League’.

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has confirmed rumours suggesting that he is in talks to direct ‘Man of Steel 2’. In an interview during the promotion of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’, the director revealed his plan for another ‘Kingsman’ film and also let it slip that he has had “chat” about the Kryptonian superhero, reported Ace Showbiz.

“I am planning another ‘Kingsman’, I’ve written the treatment and some of the scenes…I don’t know what I’m going to do next but I have had chats about Superman, I love Superman,” Matthew Vaughn said.

“If somebody asks me to do Indiana Jones, most of the superheroes or Star Wars the fanboy in me can’t help but be excited.” Vaughn was first linked to the ‘Man of Steel’ sequel in March. The DC movie is expected to mark the director’s return to superhero films. He successfully directed ‘X-Men: First Class’ in 2011 and helmed another comic book adaptation ‘Kick-Ass’ in 2010. It’s unclear when WB plans to release the second Superman movie, but Henry Cavill’s character will first return to ‘Justice League’, which will release on November 17.

He will be joined by Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is coming out on September 22. ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ is an action spy comedy film. The film stars Taron Egerton, Edward Holcroft, Julianne Moore, Colin Firth,Michael Gambon to name a few.

