Director James Cameron addresses gap between Avatar films

The first installment in the series Avatar released on December 18, 2009. The first installment in the series Avatar released on December 18, 2009.

Director James Cameron has broken his silence over the time lag between the two parts of the sci-fi film series Avatar, by saying that big-budget and visionary movies usually take the time to come together. The 62-year-old director cited the example of the Terminator and Alien franchise to drive his point home, reported CNN.

“It was a seven-year gap between The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a seven-year gap between Alien and Aliens. It’s going to be obviously more like a ten-year gap between Avatar and Avatar 2. “But Avatar 2 you are going to with not the promise, but the certainty of three more films beyond that, and that’s a very different concept with the audience. And a lot of the delay has been around creating that overall vision,” said Cameron.

Recently, the four sequels were given release dates by 20th Century Fox, starting December 18, 2020, the rest coming December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025. The first installment in the series released on December 18, 2009. Actor Joel David Moore is set to reprise his role as scientist Norm Spellman in the upcoming Avatar sequels. Moore joins fellow returnees Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver, as well as recently announced newcomer Cliff Curtis, reported Deadline.

The 2009 film, till date, has remained one of the best 3D animated films in the Hollywood film franchise. Previously James Cameron had mentioned that he had two sequels in mind but after a lot of talks with the screenwriters, artists, designers and other members of the creative team, the True Lies director had decided on three sequels but has now finally settled for four films, reports Variety.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App