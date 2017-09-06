Director Colin Trevorrow will not be working on Star Wars: Episode IX

Colin Trevorrow will not be helming Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin Trevorrow will not be helming Star Wars: Episode IX.

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow will no longer helm Star Wars: Episode IX. Lucasfilm made the announcement on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process, but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon,” the film company said.

In a statement that has been uploaded by the official Star Wars website, Lucasfilm has not announced the replacement for Trevorrow. The direction of this much-anticipated project is now unclear.

Even though the team has announced that it was a mutual decision, speculations are rife that the director was fired. According to sources, the script issues have continued to be a sore spot throughout Episode IX development, with Trevorrow having repeated stabs at multiple drafts. This comes after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from the Han Solo stand-alone in June.

Before this, Trevorrow’s film The Book Of Henry was panned by the critics and audience. Now, the director being replaced, doesn’t sound like the best route for the director to take. However, Trevorrow’s 2015 project Jurassic Park might be able to redeem this director and provide a chance for a different project.

Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi will be out in the theaters in December 2017. We are also looking forward to knowing who will be replacing director Colin.

