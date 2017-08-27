Director Alan Taylor: Terminator Genisys experience was rough for me and Emilia Clarke

The filming process of Terminator Genisys was a rough experience for Emilia Clarke and director Alan Taylor. The filming process of Terminator Genisys was a rough experience for Emilia Clarke and director Alan Taylor.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones Season marked an even bigger reunion than the season’s many reunions, and this was behind the cameras. Yes, we are talking about Emilia Clarke and Alan Taylor. Emilia plays the dragon queen, Daenerys Targaryen and Alan is the episode director of Beyond The Wall. But they also go back in history. Apart from directing her in earlier episodes of Game of Thrones itself, he also directed her in the 2015 Terminator movie, Terminator Genisys.

Talking about the same, the director says that they were both “burned” by the process of the film Terminator Genisys. The Game of Thrones actor starred in this film, directed by Taylor and the latter says that the experience was “rough” and not something they would like to repeat, reports newsweek.com.

“That was a rough one. It was tough, it was tough on Clarke and me. I think we came away feeling a little bit burned by the process. It was hard for her in ways that I didn’t have to experience, because it was her face up on the screen and facing the criticism we had to face. I’m not surprised she’s more content to carry on with her other fantastic projects than re-enter that world,” Taylor said.

And he says that even if a sequel was suggested, neither of them would be back. “Well, it hasn’t come up…but you won’t see either of us back in that world, I think it’s safe to say,” Taylor said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd