Diane Kruger on harassment in Hollywood: Seeing change as it is happening

Hollywood has seen a string of sexual misconduct charges in the recent past. Hollywood has seen a string of sexual misconduct charges in the recent past.

Hollywood has seen a string of sexual misconduct charges in the recent past and looks like the issue is there to stay. Many Hollywood actors have voiced their opinions on the issue and the latest to be added to the list, actor Diane Kruger, who has added her voice to the ongoing discussion of harassment in Hollywood.

While talking to the Hollywood Reporter, the 41-year-old actor shared that she is actually amazed how many companies have severed ties with those, who are accused, so immediately.

She said, “We’re seeing the change as it’s happening. All these men are gone. I’m actually amazed how many companies have severed ties with those men immediately. They don’t get just a slap on the back and then come back. Actually, you know, it’s happening.”

Many Hollywood actors have been vocal in rallying against sexual harassment since the story about allegations against famed producer Harvey Weinstein broke out. Recently, actor Olivia Munn too addressed Hollywood’s sexual harassment and abuse issue in a hard-hitting essay.

Munn, who was one of the six women to accuse Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, called attention to Woody Allen’s recent interview where he warned of a “witch-hunt atmosphere where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself.”

A number of high profile men of Hollywood have been accused of inappropriate behaviour, including Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven, Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman, Steven Seagal, Louis CK, Jeffrey Tambor and Matt Lauer.

According to US weekly, more than 30 female actors who are attending and or presenting at the 2018 Golden Globes have vowed to wear all black to this year’s ceremony, which marks as a protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App