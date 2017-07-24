Dhanush says he couldn’t have asked for more with his Hollywood debut The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir

Dhanush talks about his Hollywood debut film. Dhanush talks about his Hollywood debut film.

Tamil actor-filmmaker Dhanush, who is gearing up for his first Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir, says he could not ask for more and adds that it has been a great journey for him. It was reported that Hollywood star Uma Thurman was first roped in for the film, which is based on the novel of the same name, but French Argentine actress Bérénice Bejo will be seen sharing screen space with the Raanjhanaa star.

“Now Bérénice Bejo is doing it. I can’t ask for more. It has been great journey from where I have started to where I am today. I am really blessed with God’s grace,” Dhanush told IANS in a group interview.

The 33-year-old actor, who was here to promote his upcoming film VIP 2 along with actress Kajol and director Soundarya Rajinikanth, says Bollywood is now known internationally.

“The world has become smaller now. The exposure is much wider… Go to any country, city or continent, they know Bollywood films. So, it’s really nice that means everyone is watching everything,” he said. The Shamitabh actor says he is glad to be part of this era of filmmaking. “I am able to explore and experiment more. Do more kind of films in more languages,” he said.

Recently the news of VIP 2, getting postponed took the internet by the storm. The film’s director Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her official Twitter handle to confirm the same and wrote, “I extend my regrets to inform all Dhanush sir fans and cinema lovers that VIP2’s release is being pushed to the first half of August due to inevitable reasons. Thanks for all the patience and understanding. Will announce the confirmed release date very soon.”

