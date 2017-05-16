Dhanush begins shooting for his Hollywood debut movie in Mumbai. See pics

Dhanush on the sets of The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir Dhanush on the sets of The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir

Actor Dhanush has finally started shooting for his Hollywood debut film, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, which is the big screen adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name. The pictures of the actor from the shooting spot in Mumbai have found their way to the internet and are going viral. The film was announced early last year and had received significant changes to its cast and crew since. Initially, Iran-born, France-based filmmaker, Marjane Satrapi was announced as the director of the project. However, he was later replaced by Starbuck director, Ken Scott.

“Scott came on board a few months ago to rework the script and direct the movie, which is scheduled to begin shooting in May in Mumbai, Paris, Brussels, and Rome,” said a report in Variety. Oscar-nominated actor Berenice Bejo was recently added to a star cast, which already has actors like Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi, Laurent Lafitte, and Abel Jafri besides Dhanush.

The film is touted to be one of the most ambitious Hollywood films in which Dhanush will play the lead role of Ajatashatru Oghash Rathod, a fakir who tricks people into believing that he possesses special powers. The film follows the lead actor’s journey throughout Europe starting from Mumbai. The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir who got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe, was the debut novel of Romain Puértolas, which was translated into 35 languages.

. @dhanushkraja from the sets of his Hollywood film #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir. He has come a long way since Thulluvadho Ilamai 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/3vq5R12Pcl — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) May 16, 2017

“What’s great is I get to work with a great actor, Dhanush, who is a huge star in India, he’s a great actor, but also a great dancer, a great singer, he has a very unique way of dancing and moving, he’s just very charming,” Scott was quoted as saying in Variety.

Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his directorial debut Pa Paandi. Just a few days ago, he wrapped up a schedule for his gangster trilogy Vada Chennai, which is directed by Vetrimaaran. And he is also expected to start shooting for Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2 from August. He is, indeed, on a roll.

