Dev Patel won BAFTA for Lion so why’s Burberry congratulating Riz Ahmed?

Dev Patel is a British actor of Indian origin, who featured in films such as Lion, Slumdog Millionaire and The Man Who Knew Infinity. On Monday, he won a BAFTA for best supporting actor for his performance in Lion. Riz Ahmed is a British actor, rapper of Pakistani origin, who has featured in films such as Jason Bourne, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Both the actors are completely different other than the facts that they wore Burberry on BAFTA red carpet and are from South Asia.

The British clothing major congratulated Dev on his win but posted Riz’s image.

“Celebrating the ‘EEBAFTAs in London this evening, Best Actor in A Supporting Role winner #DevPatel wears a @Burberry custom-made navy tuxedo,” the tweet read. The correction was swiftly posted but social media is known to be one of the most ruthless places which remind you of the errors you have made in life with screenshots.

Later the brand posted another tweet for Riz, “Actor @rizmc wearing a grey mohair tuxedo on the #EEBAFTA red carpet at the @RoyalAlbertHall this evening.”

Actor @rizmc wearing a grey mohair tuxedo on the #EEBAFTA red carpet at the @RoyalAlbertHall this evening pic.twitter.com/SMzuKaLDNi — Burberry (@Burberry) February 12, 2017

While some Twitterati had a field day trolling the brand, others found it extremely racist and asked for an apology. According to repports, the spokesperson of Burberry had apologised to the concerned people, Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed, about the error and confessed that it shouldn’t have happened.

Celebrating the #EEBAFTAs in London this evening, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Winner #DevPatel wears a @Burberry custom made navy tuxedo pic.twitter.com/pj6Fwy8XCm — Burberry (@Burberry) February 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Dev Patel won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Lion. He collected the award from Inferno actor Felicity Jones. And like all other award shows this year, La La Land bagged home most of the prizes.

