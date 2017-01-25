Proud of you: Freida Pinto to ex Dev Patel on Oscar nod

Hollywood-based Indian actress Freida Pinto and her longtime boyfriend Dev Patel reportedly broke up 6 years ago. Hollywood-based Indian actress Freida Pinto and her longtime boyfriend Dev Patel reportedly broke up 6 years ago.

Actor Dev Patel’s former girlfriend, actress Freida Pinto has congratulated him on earning an Academy Award nomination this year. The 32-year-old actress took to social media to give a shout-out to Dev, who has been nominated in the best actor in a supporting role category for “Lion” in 2017 Oscars.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of Dev, Freida wrote on Instagram, “So proud of you, Dev! A fine example of what hardwork, focus, humility and crazy amazing talent rewards one with. Long time coming, so well deserved! @lionmov @theacademy #Oscars2017 #OscarNominations2017 #bestactorinasupportingrole.” Former flames, Dev and Freida met on the sets of the Oscar-winning film, “Slumdog Millionaire” and started dating after that.

The couple split amicably after a six-year-long relationship in December 2014.

Dev will be vying for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 89th Academy Awards, to be held here on February 26. Other nominees are Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”), Jeff Bridges (“Hell or High Water”) and Michael Shannon (“Nocturnal Animals”).

The nominees were announced on Tuesday by actor Terrence Howard. Patel, who lost the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role award to Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the 74th Golden Globes, had said earlier that awards can change someone’s life.

“Lion”, based on Saroo Brierley’s best-selling autobiography “A Long Way Home”, is a true story about an Indian boy who falls asleep on a train only to wake up and realise he is miles away from home in a strange land where he does not speak the language. He experiences many challenges before getting adopted by a couple in Australia. Years later, he sets out to find his lost family. The drama, directed by Garth Davis, will release in India on February 24.

