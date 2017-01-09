Dev Patel loses out to Aaron Taylor-Johnson at Golden Globes

Actor Dev Patel Actor Dev Patel

British-Indian star Dev Patel lost a chance to win his first Golden Globe for “Lion” in the best supporting actor category.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson of “Nocturnal Animals” registered a surprise win in the category, which also had nominees like Mahershala Ali for “Moonlight”, Jeff Bridges for “Hell or High Water” and Simon Helberg for “Florence Foster Jenkins”.

Patel earlier took to the Golden Globes stage to introduce the Garth Davis-directed movie with film’s another Indian-origin star Sunny Pawar.

The “Slumdog Millionaire” star has been riding high with critics loving his performance as Saroo Brierley, a man in search of his Indian roots.

His co-star Nicole Kidman, who plays his adoptive Australian mother in the movie, too could not score a win in the best-supporting actress category with the trophy going to Viola Davis for “Fences”.

In an interview to PTI ahead of the awards, Patel had said that more than winning, he was looking forward to celebrate the film at the Globes and was happy to be mentioned alongside great actors.