Dev Patel to star in Armando Iannucci’s next based on Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield

Dev Patel is all set to star in Armando Ianucci's next.

Charles Dickens’ The Personal History of David Copperfield is all set to be recreated on screen with Lion actor Dev Patel in the lead. It will be written and directed by Emmy-winning Veep creator Armando Iannucci, reports Variety.

Charles Dickens’ autobiographical character of Copperfield was about the journey of a successful author who went his way despite belonging to an impoverished background and a not-so-disciplined lifestyle. It is also reported that Iannuci will give the story a modern take and will have the title character navigate through a chaotic world to find his own place. The feature is being developed on a script by Ianucci and Simon Blackwell. Ianucci is also producing the film with Kevin Loader.

Iannucci and Blackwell have previously also collaborated on the script for 2009’s In the Loop which also received a nod at the Academy Awards. On the other hand, Patel’s directorial debut, a short film titled Home Shopper, was recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival while he is currently working on Michael Winterbottom’s drama The Wedding Guest as well. He had been largely quiet after his Oscar nominated role in 2016’s Lion.

Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield has been adapted on the silver screen quite a few times, the most recent one being in 2000 by Peter Medak in his film by the same name. It starred Hugh Dancy, Paul Bettany and Sally Field in the lead roles. BBC has also released a number of TV series based on the classic previously.

