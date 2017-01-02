Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage’s promotions to start soon. Watch xXx 3 Hindi trailer and more

The action-packed trailer of Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel-starrer Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage trailer has been launched across four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action-packed trailer of Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel-starrer Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage trailer has been launched across four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Deepika Padukone is all set to plays a character named Serena Unger in her Hollywood debut film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which features Vin Diesel in a key role. Also, for Deepika’s fans, the good news is that her Hollywood debut is releasing in India before anywhere else in the world, on January 14, 2016. The promotions of the same will start soon, making it an exciting beginning to the New Year for our lovely lady Deepika Padukone! xXx: Return of Xander Cage’s hoardings are already up in Mumbai and other parts of India.

The action-packed trailer of Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage trailer has been launched across four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The variation in languages ensures the trailer — which has a focus on Deepika — is tailor-made for the Indian audience, read a statement issued on behalf of the film’s makers.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the daredevil avatar of the actress, and it seems her role is a quite a departure from her portrayal in most Bollywood films she has done. Pleasantly, the special trailer gives more screen time to Deepika than to Diesel, who has a huge fan following across the world.

Deepika’s recent posts showcase the excitement the actor is going through and also her fans and loved ones. After Deepika shared the news via her tweet, “thrilled to announce that #XxX:TheReturnofXanderCage will release in India first!before anywhere else in the world! #14thJanuary #VinDiesel,” the level of excitement is all at a different level.

Be it Mumbai, Banglore or London, the xXx 3 posters are just everywhere. See these tweets:

I LOVE you guys!

Happy New Year and see you in the new year! http://t.co/QJ3rtC4nUh — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 31, 2016

@xxxMovie poster at PVR cinemas at Soul Space in Bangalore❤️ pic.twitter.com/R2J6c2TpPx — Deepika FC Singapore (@TeamDeepika_SG) December 26, 2016

Crazens that live in Mexico City, this is your chance to attend @xxxMovie premiere in Mexico on 5th Jan 👇👇👇

cc @Deepika_MxArmy http://t.co/kL5xVcVmn2 — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) December 31, 2016

Well keeping all this aside, Deepika Padukone fans, we have brought for you the Hindi, English and also Telugu trailer of Xx: Return of Xander Cage:

Watch | xXx: Return of Xander Cage | Trailer #1 | English

Watch | xXx: Return of Xander Cage | Trailer #1 Hindi DUB

Watch | xXx: Return of Xander Cage | Trailer #2 | English

Watch | xXx: Return of Xander Cage | Trailer #2 | Hindi

Watch | xXx: Return of Xander Cage | Trailer #2 | Telugu

Watch | xXx: Return of Xander Cage | Trailer #2 | Tamil

The film also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

