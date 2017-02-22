Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage earns Rs 2062.52 cr, is 2017’s biggest hit

xXx: Return of Xander Cage is Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut. xXx: Return of Xander Cage is Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut.

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has broken all box office records worldwide. The leggy lass’ film might not have been able to impress the audience in India but seems to have won hearts worldwide. Directed by DJ Caruso, the film has now earned a total of $308 million globally (app Rs 20162.52 crore), surpassing Kung Fu Yoga that minted $243.6 million (app Rs 1632 crore). In fact, Deepika’s film has minted around $137 million at the Chinese box office in just 10 days while Kung Fu Yoga that also starred Disha Patani and Sonu Sood made most of its money in the country.

To put it in perspective, Deepika Padukone’s biggest hit till date is Bajirao Mastani, which made around Rs 360 crore worldwide. But then, Bollywood and Hollywood hardly play on the same level.

The action-thriller, which also stars Vin Diesel and Chinese Kung Fu star Donnie Yen, has become China’s highest earner, surpassing the record of Your Name that earned $327 million worldwide in August 2016.

However, what’s putting all of us in a state of shock is the fact that Deepika is putting up a good competition in the overseas, despite her film competing with Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga. Interestingly, both the films performed average in India. xXx earned Rs 54 crore in the first week of February while Kung Fu Yoga’s business has been abysmal.

Deepika and Jackie Chan did promote their films in the right earnest. Deepika visited India with Vin Diesel while Sonu Sood hosted Jackie Chan in Mumbai. Both the actors visited India for the first time.

