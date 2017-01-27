Deepika Padukone wishes Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday

Deepika Padukone shared a picture with Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter to extend her wishes to the popular TV personality Deepika Padukone shared a picture with Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter to extend her wishes to the popular TV personality

Actress Deepika Padukone has wished renowned American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday. The 31-year-old actress shared a picture with DeGeneres on Twitter to extend her wishes to the popular TV personality. “Happy Happy Birthday you amazing person @TheEllenShow,” Deepika captioned the picture. Deepika had appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for the first time earlier this January to promote her debut Hollywood venture, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, starring alongside action superstar Vin Diesel. DeGeneres turned 59 today.

Hollywood celebrities like Kerry Washington, Britney Spears, Kate Walsh and Nicki Minaj also poured their heartfelt love on DeGeneres. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @TheEllenShow. Of COURSE it’s on a #Scandal Thursday! Of COURSE!!! Did Portia arrange that! LOL. Hope you enjoy,” “Django Unchained” star Washington wrote.

Pop star Britney tweeted, “Happy birthday to the beautiful @TheEllenShow.” “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Walsh posted, “Happy birthday to the person who entertains/terrifies me (@TheEllenShow). Have a fab day, lady.” Williams wrote, “Happy birthday, @TheEllenShow.” While, Rapper Minaj said, “Love you, Ellen!!!!! You’re my hero. Happy G day.” To which DeGeneres, who came out as a lesbian in 1997, quipped, “@NICKIMINAJ Thank you! Did you mean B-Day? They’re really close on the keyboard.

Earlier, during the show, Deepika Padukone revealed she has a big crush on Hollywood action star Vin Diesel and said that in her head, she has “amazing babies” with him. Deepika spoke about her equation with her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star when talk show host Ellen DeGeneres asked her about the secret behind their onscreen chemistry, read a statement of excerpts from the chat, issued by channel Romedy Now. They shot for the episode here on Tuesday.

