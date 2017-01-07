Deepika Padukone reveals about playing Serena in xXx Return of Xander Cage, says she represents today’s woman. Watch video

Deepika Padukone thinks Serena is a representation of all the women in today’s world Deepika Padukone thinks Serena is a representation of all the women in today’s world

The first trailer of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, did not quench our curiosity, specially the Indian audience who wished to see more of their Bollywood favourite Deepika Padukone doing action. But to satiate her fans, Paramount Pictures India released a special video where Deepika is talking a little more about her character of Serena Unger.

Deepika, who is set to make her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, says she thinks Serena is a representation of all the women in today’s world. She is independent, she is observant and knows how to take care of herself.

Deepika is seen in the video speaking, “When you first meet Serena, you don’t know whose side she is on. She is a representation of women in today’s world. She is independent, intelligent and can stand up for herself. She is always observing, learning. I think what draws Xander to Serena is the fact that he sees a lot of him in her. You realise how similar they are to each other and then you see how they work together as a team. Slowly you discover that she is there for a much larger mission.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut as the docile Shanti, in Om Shanti Om. After years of delivering several blockbusters, she is making a smooth entry into Hollywood with xXx, where she plays a huntress who is not really attracted to good guys. This, about her character gets clear within the first few seconds of the video, when her co-star Vin Diesel introduces himself as ‘not the bad guy.’ Deepika’s seamless action is not worth a miss too.

Watch: Featurette: Deepika Padukone| xXx: Return of Xander Cage| Paramount Pictures India

According to recent reports, Hollywood star Vin Diesel will be flying down to India to promote the film. he will be in Mumbai for two days, reaching on January 12.

Also read: Confirmed! Deepika Padukone announces xXx co-star Vin Diesel’s 2-day India visit on January 12

Fans who have been acquainted with the series have more reasons to get excited. xXx: Return of Xander Cage is releasing in India on January 14, a week before opening on international screens, on January 20.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd