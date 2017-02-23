Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra will attend Oscars 2017? Here is your answer

We can’t wait to watch Indian beauties Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to take over the Oscars’ red carpet. We can’t wait to watch Indian beauties Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to take over the Oscars’ red carpet.

After slaying with her beauty at the Golden Globe Awards’after-party, Deepika Padukone is heading to the Oscars 2017. Well, that’s what her Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Saltzman has to say. The stylist, who has been closely working on Deepika’s red carpet looks for the overseas promotion of the actor’s recent Hollywood hit-flick xXx: Return of Xander Cage, posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “LA here we come. Can’t wait to see this beauty !!!” As soon as she dropped the image, Indian media has not exhaled.

Her contemporary Priyanka Chopra, who is gearing up for her Hollywood debut Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson, has given no confirmation of her presence at the Oscars. However, there is speculation that the actor who is riding high on success with her American sitcom Quantico, would definitely take to the red carpet. Now, just like their Golden Globe avatar, we are eager to know who would be turning heads at the 89th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Deepika’s debut Hollywood film is ruling the worldwide box office by being the leading earner of the year.

Check Elizabeth’s post:

Directed by DJ Caruso, xXx has earned a total of Rs 20162.52 crore, globally. The film has surpassed Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga that minted around Rs 1632 crore. At present, the actor is in India. She was spotted at the pre-birthday bash of Shahid Kapoor, who she would be sharing the screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati. The film would mark third association of the actor-director. They have earlier given hit films like Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Deepika.

