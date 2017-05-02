Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra make Met Gala 2017 debut and we love both of them. See pics

While Priyanka Chopra was seen in a Ralph Lauren trench coat, Deepika Padukone wore a white Tommy Hilfiger dress at Met Gala 2017. While Priyanka Chopra was seen in a Ralph Lauren trench coat, Deepika Padukone wore a white Tommy Hilfiger dress at Met Gala 2017.

As India woke up on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra was busy winning yet another red carpet. The actor walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2017, famously known as Oscars of the East Coast and won it by all accounts. But now it has come to our notice that Priyanka was joined by xXx: The Return of Xander Cage beauty actor Deepika Padukone. Ever since this came out, internet is busy deciding who looked better of the two.

Unlike Priyanka Chopra who wore a Ralph Lauren trench coat, Deepika is wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger dress. While we will leave the fashion face-off to the fashionistas, we love both Priyanka and Deepika at the Met Gala 2017.

See some pictures of Deepika Padukone from Met Gala 2017

Meanwhile, Priyanka is riding a wave of popularity in the US while Deepika is yet to sign her next project after the Vin Diesel starrer. Priyanka’s Hollywood debut, the big ticket Baywatch, will release in May. The film will see Priyanka starring opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The actor recently wrapped shooting for her hit series, Quantico. The show sees Priyanka playing Alex Parrish.

Earlier, we saw the two Bollywood stars at the Oscars after-party. While Priyanka was a part of the Oscars 2017 ceremony too, Deepika joined her only during the after-party. What we would love to see will be Priyanka and Deepika getting clicking together at a Hollywood event such as Met Gala. Priyanka and Deepika, are you listening?

