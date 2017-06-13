Deepika Padukone’s next Hollywood project is xXx4, confirms director DJ Caruso

Deepika Padukone to star in DJ Caruso’s next project. Deepika Padukone to star in DJ Caruso’s next project.

In comparison to Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood film career began with a bang. Her film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage instantly became one of the best opening films at the box office and made the star an international phenomenon. While post her successful debut the actor remained mum about what she would be doing next on the global platform, xXx director DJ Caruso has shared some exciting news with his fans. When Deepika’s co-star Ruby Rose shared a picture remembering the fun times she had spent on the sets of xXx, the actor hinted at the next chapter of xXx, “And while I’m here I can’t forget my training for Adele in xXx… but… more new exciting news on that soon ;)”

Her caption had made everyone extremely curious. In fact, one of the fans shared a screen-shot of the caption and asked DJ Caruso if Ruby was talking about next part of xXx to which Caruso replied, “Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates.” Soon, another fan asked if Serena Unger aka Deepika Padukone would still be a part of the franchise to which Caruso said, “Oh yes!” Well, that’s some good news for all those who wanted to know about Deepika’s next Hollywood project.

Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

All coming back — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

Serena Unger Aka Deepika is there in #xXx4 ? — N I C K (@Nick_Ksg) June 12, 2017

Oh yes — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Deepika is busy with two Bollywood projects. The actor would be seen in Padmavati, which is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodical drama, post which she would begin working on Vishal Bharadwaj’s film co-starring Irrfan Khan. The year for Deepika has been going pretty good so far. Apart from Hollywood debut, this year she also made debut at the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet, joining Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

